Robert De Niro: Living under Trump is like living in an 'abusive household'

Robert De Niro tore into “fake president” Donald Trump and sang the praises of 2020 Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg, during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday.

The 76-year-old actor joined Colbert to discuss his latest Netflix film, “The Irishman.” However, the host couldn’t resist opening the interview by asking the notoriously outspoken Trump critic about the state of the presidency.

“To me, it’s more than heartbreaking, it’s a really, really serious situation we’re in,” he said of the Trump presidency. “I don’t want to bring people down but … it’s a serious situation.”

VULGAR ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS TRUMP ‘CRAZY,’ DROPS PAIR OF F-BOMBS LIVE ON CNN

He continued: “It’s like living in an abusive household. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, what crazy thing is going to happen next, what’s going to make you say, ‘ what the hell is going on?’”

Colbert suggested that “only one angry person gets to say what’s real.”

“Exactly,” De Niro responded. “And the truth is not from him, that’s for sure.”

De Niro then derided Trump as a “fake president” to thunderous applause from the audience.

“Well, he calls everything ‘fake’ because he knows he’s fake. So he’s projecting all the time,” De Niro explained. “Somewhere deep down, I don’t wanna get all psychological, but that really is what I feel it is.”

Colbert then pivoted the conversation to De Niro’s support of the recent 2020 hopeful, Bloomberg.

ROBERT DE NIRO SUED FOR GENDER DISCRIMINATION BY FORMER EMPLOYEE

“I know him a little, yes,” the famed actor began. “I like Bloomberg, he’s an adult, he’s a grown-up … He’s run the city for 12 years. I know there are things he did, you mentioned them on the show, but he’s done good things and he tries to do the right thing.”

Colbert highlighted Bloomberg’s record on climate change and gun control as examples of the candidate putting his money where his mouth is.

“We just have to get past this … get over the hump into calm waters,” De Niro explained of the election. “So, to me, Bloomberg might be the one. I love [South Bend, Ind. Mayor] Buttigieg. I like so many people, but it’s a matter of ... [Bloomberg] is still young, he has time, but we need to get past this horrible situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor’s negative comments are in keeping with how he typically talks about Trump, having previously called him a “low-life,” a “buffoon” and noting that he wouldn’t last long on one of his popular gangster movies.