Chelsea Handler says she's 'hot' for Andrew Cuomo, wants to be NY governor's 'First Lady'

Chelsea Handler has the hots for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and she's not afraid who knows it.

The female comedian took to her social media accounts to share her adoration for the governor, who has appeared to capture the hearts of American citizens for his responses to the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.

Taking to her Twitter on Tuesday night, Handler, 45, called Cuomo and "all his goodness" the "nicest thing about self-quaranting."

CHELSEA HANDLER MOCKED AFTER INCORRECTLY SUGGESTING PRESIDENT TRUMP ONLY PARDONED WHITE PEOPLE

In a second tweet, Handler extended her compliments to Cuomo's brother, Chris Cuomo, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

"@NYGovCuomo, if you see this, I'm thinking of you and your brother, Chris. I hope he gets better soon. Thank you for inspiring us all. Thank you for your body and all your different outfits," Handler wrote.

In a video shared from her home, Handler admitted she's "pretty hot for Andrew Cuomo" and referred to him as her "boyfriend."

CUOMO EXTENDS STATE LOCKDOWN, SAYS NORMALCY MAY RETURN WITH WIDESPREAD TESTING

But that wasn't all. The funny woman also declared her fondness for the governor in an opinion piece for Vogue titled "Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want To Be Your First Lady."

The "Life Will Be the Death of Me" author began her love letter to the governor by joking that she's finally moved on from her "breakup" with Robert Mueller -- a man she said "filled the void of dignity and valor that Donald Trump created when he became our president."

Calling Mueller her "North Star" and noting that the former FBI director's investigations into Russian interference led to her catching "strong feelings" for him, she was left "ghosted."

CUOMO’S APPROVAL RATING SURGES AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: POLL

"He was a mirage in a desert of despair," she joked.

Handler dubbed it the "absolute worst time" to have Donald Trump as America's president, noting that she's binge-watched "Tiger King" and ingested marijuana to lift her spirits. Then, "out of the darkness" came Cuomo, she said.

The comedian likened Cuomo to the "Incredible Hulk" before sharing her admiration for his efforts amid the global health crisis.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

"Governor Cuomo, do you know how dehydrated we’ve been? Do you know how thirsty we are to have a real leader, someone who can speak about policy, who can humanize statistics, who can string together a complex sentence that doesn’t contain a single lie—or just string together a complex sentence? Armed with facts, you are giving us the courage to face our fears," her letter reads.

Handler credited Cuomo's daily briefings on the virus for having instilled hope in her that there are still "good men" to be found in the world.

"Thank you, Andrew Cuomo. Thank you for reminding us that there are men who can lead and be clear and tell the truth—even when the news is bad. Who practice benevolent ruthlessness," she wrote.

GOV. CUOMO WARNS NEW YORK CORONAVIRUS CRISIS COULD LAST MONTHS

Handler also acknowledged Cuomo's ability to simplify coronavirus statistics with his "bar graphs and pie charts."

"They've helped me to understand what this disease is doing and how important it is to self-quarantine," she wrote. "Thanks for reminding us, at a time when old white men are neither cool nor popular, that good men exist and that real politicians do their job by leading."

Handler, who often lambasts President Trump on social media, then professed her love for him.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you for reminding us that the best politicians are, in their hearts, civil servants. Thank you for talking about the value of human life and for reminding us that no one’s mother is expendable. I love you, Andrew Cuomo. Your daughters are lucky to have a dad like you. Thank you for showing us the heart of a New Yorker. But, most of all, thank you for your competence."

In closing, the comedian took one last opportunity to catch Cuomo's attention, letting him know that there's just one more thing he can do for New Yorkers once the pandemic ends that he hasn't done already: "legalize marijuana."