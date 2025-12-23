Rob Reiner and wife Michele's death certificates released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob and Michele Reiner's death certificates have been released.

According to the death certificates obtained by Fox News Digital from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, the couple were cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

The certificates also confirmed what was revealed last week by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office that the Reiners died due to multiple sharp force injuries. The certificates stated the injuries were caused "with knife, by another."

ROB REINER, WIFE MICHELE'S MURDER CASE LIKELY HINGES ON SON'S MENTAL COMPETENCY: EXPERTS

On Sunday, Dec. 14, police discovered the bodies of Rob and Michele in the primary bedroom of their home in Brentwood, California.

The couple's son, Nick, was quickly named a person of interest in the investigation, and hours later, around 9:15 p.m. local time that same day, he was arrested.

On Dec. 16, authorities charged Nick in the double homicide of his parents. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

WATCH ROB REINER MOVIES ON TUBI FOR FREE

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a press conference. "These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty."

No decision has been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nick made his first court appearance in the case on Dec. 17, where his lawyer, famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, requested a continuance. His arraignment is now set for Jan. 7.

On Monday, Dec. 22, the Reiners' children, Romy and Jake, spoke out about their parents, and the support they've received.

"Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received," their spokesperson shared with People magazine .

"They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date," the spokesperson added.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Their latest statement comes after Romy and Jake broke their silence on Dec. 17, three days after their parent's murder.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they told People last Wednesday.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave," they added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post.