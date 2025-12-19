Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies released to family after autopsies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were returned to their family Friday, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The couple shared three children — son Jake and daughter Romy, along with their son Nick Reiner, who was charged Dec. 16 with two counts of first-degree murder.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, Rob and Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home. Michele and Rob died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Other significant conditions contributed to their deaths, the initial report said. Medical examiners determined Dec. 14 as the day the Reiners died and listed their deaths as homicides.

ROB REINER AND WIFE MURDERED: TIMELINE SHOWS ARGUMENT WITH SON NIGHT BEFORE DEATHS

After Nick was formally charged, a press conference was held.

"These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty." — Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a news conference. "These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

No decision has been made on seeking the death penalty.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nick appeared in court for the first time Wednesday after he was charged.

Nick, 32, sat behind glass in the courtroom wearing a suicide prevention vest. He wore no shirt under the blue vest that went down to his knees. Nick's hands and feet were shackled.

On Dec. 17, Romy and Jake shared a statement with Fox News Digital about their parents' deaths.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," Jake and Romy began.

"They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends. We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Nick's arraignment is set for Jan. 7, 2026.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.