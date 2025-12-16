Nick Reiner will be charged in Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner's deaths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Reiner will be charged with the double homicide of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced the charges Tuesday during a press conference with LAPD Chief Jim McDonell.

"These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders," Hochman said. "He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

Nick, 32, was initially scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for the first time, but his lawyer, Alan Jackson, confirmed to Fox News Digital that "he is not medically cleared to be transported to the court."

ROB REINER'S SON NICK'S LONG STRUGGLE WITH ADDICTION AND VOLATILITY COMES INTO FOCUS AFTER PARENTS' DEATHS

Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered Sunday, Dec. 14, at their Brentwood, Calif., home.

During a press conference on an unrelated matter held Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department brought up the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell admitted the information surrounding the deaths was limited.

ROB REINER REMEMBERED: 'ALL IN THE FAMILY' STAR DEAD AT 78

However, Nick was identified as the suspect and subsequently booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.

"On December 14, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to the West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue.

"Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths," the LAPD said Monday.

Nick was transferred Monday to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was originally booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center before being transferred to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Investigators believe Rob and Michele suffered stab wounds , according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A family spokesperson initially confirmed the deaths to Variety , saying, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rob and Michele had three children together: Jake, Nick and Romy.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.