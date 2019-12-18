Steven Tyler on overcoming anger after Aerosmith bandmates sent him to rehab

Rock musician Steven Tyler is opening up about being sent to rehab by his Aerosmith bandmates.

Tyler, 71, recently sat down with Haute Living to discuss the band's success and the famous tension between himself and other bandmates that took a turn in 1988.

“There was a moment in ’88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me," Tyler said. "They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.' So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation.”

But after many years of healing, Tyler now looks back on that experience with gratitude.

“But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,” he added.

In recent years, Tyler has chosen to dedicate time to helping others, so he started Janie's Fund -- named after the Aerosmith hit "Janie's Got a Gun" -- which benefits abused and neglected girls.

In 2017, the foundation opened Janie's House, a women's shelter in Atlanta.

“I got to thinking, ‘Wouldn’t it be something if I could have a Janie’s Fund?’ So instead of ‘Janie’s Got a Gun,’ Janie’s got a Fund and have a Janie’s House,” the singer said. “It was an early dream, and sure enough, 20 years later I met with some folks from Youth Villages that adopted me. My manager at the time introduced me to them."

"It was another dream come true," he added.