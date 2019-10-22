Rob Lowe on what he regrets about leaked sex tape

Rob Lowe believes in candidly talking about all parts of his life — even his moments of struggle.

While appearing on SiriusXM Hollywood Studios with Jess Cagle on Monday, the 55-year-old actor/host revealed his one regret about when his sex tape leaked in 1988.

“I talk about everything,” Lowe said. “Here’s the thing, every time you’re doing a memoir, a book, a show about your life — job one is authenticity and full transparency. There can’t be that one area you won’t talk about. My whole life is there.”

“The problem was, I didn’t make any money off of it like everybody does,” Lowe said of the leaked video. “I was too stupid.”

But in moments of turmoil, Lowe said he found clarity which led him to get sober.

“It’s one of the reasons I got sober. I woke up one day and was like, ‘What am I doing with my life?’” he confessed. “I’m 29 years in. I honestly think it’s the best thing that happened to me. I got sober. Sober got me married. I’ve been married for 29 years. I have two great sons.”

Lowe also reflected on how he wasn't prepared to have fame and fortune at a young age.

“It’s not a great recipe for success to give an 18-year-old male fame, money, and drugs," he said, "and expect there not to be something that goes wrong."

"I talk a lot about recovery in the show because it’s good to see the example," he added, "I needed the examples when I was trying to change my life. It’s moving because it’s a serious — literal life and death issue — but it’s also really funny, I do a whole thing about how I loved going to rehab that I’d suggest if Christmas break you’re thinking about going to Cabo San Lucas or rehab, I’d pick rehab."