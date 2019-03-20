‘Mental Samurai' host Rob Lowe on FOX’s newest game show: 'Everybody can play but very few people can win'

Rob Lowe is taking on a new challenge — hosting and producing the ultimate mental obstacle course.

The “West Wing” alum spoke to Fox News on Monday about FOX’s newest game show and what viewers can expect from the high-intensity contest of mental fortitude.

“We've all seen shows where people are really good at puzzles and knowledge and all of that stuff and they're standing at a buzzer and they hit it in a studio and it's all good,” said Lowe, 55.

“We want to make an obstacle course for the mind. So we have our contestants in our $4.5 million arm called Ava that is swinging them around subjecting them to extreme physical pressures while they're facing the clock — while they're having to prove their knowledge. So it truly is an obstacle course for the mind.”

Lowe said he was inspired by “American Ninja Warrior” and that he jumped at the opportunity when producers approached him about replicating the experience of undertaking an obstacle course — only this one isn’t just about a contestant’s physical acumen, but how well they can tap into the cerebral component of their minds while under immense pressure from the clock.

"I mean, I've been doing this for so many years to find something new like this — it's just fun meeting the players,” Lowe explained. “You know, we've had astronauts, librarians, stay-at-home moms, champion snowboarders, MIT graduates and you never know who's going to have that special quality to get through the course. And it's just been inspiring and fun to watch.”

The “Parks and Recreation” mainstay continued: “Some of our best players don't look the part at all. And then others who come in and you go, 'Oh they're going to kill it,' — literally out at one question. I mean this is the game that everybody can play but very few people can win."

“Mental Samurai,” a thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility, airs Tuesday nights on FOX.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report.