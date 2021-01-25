Camille Kostek celebrates boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s Super Bowl appearance

Rob Gronkowski's upcoming championship game is being celebrated by his girlfriend Camille Kostek.

On Sunday, Gronkowski, 31, and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates secured a spot in the 2021 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In celebration of the athlete's big win, the 28-year-old Kostek took to Instagram after the game to share a supportive -- and sultry -- photo.

In the pic, the blonde beauty donned a Buccaneers jersey with Gronk's number 87 printed on it. She appeared to be wearing nothing else but tastefully covered herself with the jersey as her hair fell over her face and shoulders.

SI SWIMSUIT STAR CAMILLE KOSTEK TOPLESS IN COMEDY SKIT AS PARK RANGER

"BUCS ARE SUPERBOWL BOUND BABY!!!!" the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned the black-and-white picture. "BACK TO THE HOME TURF!!! I [love] you eighty seven."

The star's fans were excited as well, as they expressed in the comments of the post.

"HELLLLL YESSSS BABBBBBYYYY LETSSSS GOOOOOOO," wrote a follower.

"SOOOO FREAKIN EXCITINGGG," said another alongside a string of gleeful emojis.

A third added: "Yes girl!! So proud."

ROB GRONKOWSKI HAS HIGH PRAISE FOR BUCCANEERS' OFFENSE IN 1ST SEASON WITH TEAM

Among Gronkowski's numerous teammates is Tom Brady, who also received support from some of his famous friends after the victory as well.

Both Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex Bridget Moynahan congratulated the 43-year-old on the accomplishment.

"We love and are so proud of you, papai!!!" the Brazilian supermodel, 40, wrote on her Instagram Stories. The couple shares two kids together: son Ben, 11, and daughter, Vivian, 8.

His ex, Moynahan, with whom he shares 13-year-old son Jack, also penned a sweet message on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," the "Blue Bloods" star wrote on Instagram.

The Buccaneers and the Chiefs will face off on Feb. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET in Tampa.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The broadcast is set to be brimming with entertainment outside of sports as well, as The Weeknd will perform at halftime while Miley Cyrus, Eric Church, H.E.R. and more will also perform.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report