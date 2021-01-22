Rob Gronkowski has high praise for Buccaneers' offense in 1st season with team

Rob Gronkowski has been around some potent offenses in his career, but he said Thursday that the current system he’s in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the most talented.

After skipping the 2019 season, Gronkowski signed with the Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2020 season. It took him a while to get going but he still made inroads on the scoreboard recording 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in a tight end corps that includes Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Gronkowski was asked about the talent around him and said it was "definitely" one of the most talented offenses he’s been in.

"I've been around a lot of great, talented players, but I would say overall – as a group, from position to position [with] how many guys we have at each position – I would say this definitely ranks up there, if it's not number one for talent as a whole. Yeah, definitely," he told reporters.

He added that to be where the Buccaneers are right now is "unbelievable" given how hard it is to win in the NFL.

"It's exceptional [and] I feel like it's well-deserved overall as an organization. Everyone has been working hard. Everyone has been putting their time in. Overall, it's been a great experience. I'm not surprised that we're this far, but at the same time, I know how hard it is to get this far and how much work gets put in," he said.

Gronkowski has a chance to appear in his fourth Super Bowl with a Buccaneers win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.