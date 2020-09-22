SI Swimsuit star Camille Kostek topless in comedy skit as park ranger

Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek went topless for a recent photoshoot at the Joshua Tree National Park.

The model wore oversized jeans and posed with a straw hat in the desert.

In a clip posted to Instagram on Monday, Kostek, 28, poked fun at herself being nude in the park.

For the skit, the cover star put on a jean jacket to cover herself up. In a country accent, she said, "I just saw a lady out there with no shirt on. I gotta go get her. Not allowed in the park!”

The model captioned the hilarious video, “Park Ranger Kostek needs shirts on at all times in the park 🌵 !!! What was this lady thinking ?!”

Many fans got a kick out of Kostek’s fun sense of humor.

“The accent! I can’t. So good !!” one fan wrote to which the model responded, “Idk where it came from but here we are.”

Another fan commented, “I am belly laughing. Your [sic] good babe.”

Kostek replied, “I think this is my gracey poo voice from when I was little.”

“Lmao deaddd,” a commenter said. The “Wipeout” host responded, “Glad you enjoyed.”

One fan revealed that Kostek’s personality and candid posts about her journey as a model “inspired” her.

“I love your comedy side! Seeing your journey inspired me to apply for the SI swim search 2021 so thanks for all that you do & being yourself,” they wrote.

Kostek replied, “Yes girl yes !! Love hearing that ! Keep going. And we all have that goof side.”

The SI Swimsuit model has often talked about how the publication gave her the confidence to pursue modeling because they featured diverse women.

In July, Kostek told FoX News, “It was the first time I didn’t see everything just smoothed out and everything looking in a perfect light. It looked real and it looked beautiful. And these women, even though it was just photos, you could tell they were radiating confidence.”

She added, “That’s what drew me to modeling, specifically for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. That’s when it became a goal and the dream job… It’s insane to me that [the magazine] was able to speak to me so young, just through images on the page. Now that I get to know the women behind them, all the models, it just all aligns... It is truly the dream job.

“There were a lot of doubts along the way,” Kostek said of her modeling journey. “A lot of times I just stopped going for it and started pursuing other jobs just to make money because modeling wasn’t working realistically. It allowed me to be with myself and really think this through. I went into SI with no agent. I wanted them to see me for me. And here we are now.”