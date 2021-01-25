Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen, ex Bridget Moynahan celebrate his 10th Super Bowl appearance

Tom Brady is heading to his tenth Super Bowl appearance and his family couldn't be prouder.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC Championship game, both Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex Bridget Moynahan congratulated the 43-year-old on the accomplishment.

"We love and are so proud of you, papai!!!" the Brazilian supermodel, 40, wrote on her Instagram Stories. The couple shares two kids together: son Ben, 11, and daughter, Vivian, 8.

His ex, Moynahan, with whom he shares 13-year-old son Jack, also penned a sweet message on social media.

"Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," the "Blue Bloods" star wrote on Instagram.

Moments after winning on Sunday, Brady was spotted looking for Jack in the stands. "Can I say hi to my son?" he asked a security guard before embracing.

"Love you, kiddo," Brady said.

Brady opened up about the moment in Peter King’s "Football Morning in America" column.

"Doesn’t get any better for a dad than that," he told King in Monday’s story. "He was gonna freeze his butt off here, and so I called him on Friday. I said, ‘Are you sure you wanna go?’ He’s like, ‘Dad, I wanna go.’ For him to be there and to see it just makes it so special for me. I hope it’s as special for him as it is for me."

Jack lives in New York with his mom while Brady lives in Tampa Bay, Fla. with Bundchen and their two kids.

Brady joined the Bucs in 2020 after twenty seasons playing for the New England Patriots for which he won sixer Super Bowl championships.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The game will be held in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.

