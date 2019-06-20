Carrie Underwood gushes over Mike Fisher, reveals how she knew they were 'meant to be'

Country darling Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage to Mike Fisher and revealed how she knew the former hockey player was the one she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

Speaking to People, Underwood, 36, said she had a feeling her relationship with Fisher, 39, would be different not long after they met in 2008.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” the “Cry Pretty” singer told the magazine. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010 and have since had two children together, 4-year-old Isiah and Jacob, who the couple welcomed in January.

But just before giving birth to Jacob, Underwood revealed she suffered from three miscarriages while the couple was trying for their second child. In 2017, the country superstar was hospitalized after falling on the steps outside her Nashville home. The accident left her with a facial injury and a broken wrist.

It was during the hard moments that Fisher proved his ability to support her even when she was “probably not very easy to love," Underwood said.

“He is so level headed about everything, and when I was dealing with everything, not just emotionally but hormonally, when you’re going on that roller coaster of pregnant, not pregnant, pregnant, not pregnant, I was probably not very easy to love, to be honest,” she said. “And to have somebody so even-keeled, he was my lifeline, keeping me grounded.”

Underwood added her husband is her “rock in [her] crazy life.”

Fisher, speaking to People, said his wife is “down-to-earth and genuine.”

“We laugh a lot, which I think is important,” he continued.

