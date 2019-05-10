Rihanna to launch new fashion label 'Fenty' with LVMH

Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label.

The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, announced Friday that a new line called Fenty will debut this spring and will be based in Paris.

Fenty "is centered on Rihanna, developed by her, and takes shape with her vision in terms of ready to wear, shoes and accessories, including commerciality and communication of the brand," according to a press release.

Rihanna, who already has the lines Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, says in a statement that "designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us ... I couldn't imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I'm ready for the world to see what we have built together."

"Big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH," the entrepreneur wrote on Twitter.

According to the New York Times Style section, "Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.