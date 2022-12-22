Responses pour in after Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's wife Allison Holker posts heartwarming tribute

This report mentions suicide if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The wife of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Allison Holker, released her first public comments since her husband's death last week and was swiftly met with support.

Holker, 34, shared a photo of her and Boss on Instagram with a caption saying her heart is broken and that the family misses him. The couple has three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Weslie Renae, 14.

"My ONE and ONLY," Holker captioned the photo, which was liked by more than 1.2 million users.

She added, "'Oh how my heart aches We miss you so much."

Several stars responded to the post wishing her and the family well, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, on whose show Boss worked since joining in 2014.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote, "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it."

In her own post, DeGeneres called Boss her "family" and described him as "pure love and light."

She also said she was heartbroken by his passing, having written, "I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children."

Television producer Andy Lassner, who was the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres from its first episode in 2003 to its final episode in 2022, also responded to Holker’s post, "So much love. We got you."

Actress Nina Dobrev commented, "Sending so much love and healing to you and your family."

Lindsay Arnold Cusick, a "Dancing with the Stars" dancer and choreographer, posted a heart emoji with the words, "Sending love to you Allison."

Nikki Bella, a WWE star and podcast host, said, "Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers Allison."

American comedian Loni Love said she would be there to help support the family and their children, "We got you and the children Sis."

Former Bachelorette and television host Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a comment with four heart emojis and said, "You and your family are on my mind and heart every single day." The hearts could signify Holker and her three children.

Ashley Tisdale, a former Disney star and actress, added, "Sending so much love to you and ur family."

Social media personality and dancer Kelli Erdmann added, "Sending you so much love. We are here for you. We love you."

Maddie Ziegler, an actress and "Dance Moms" star, reiterated, "We love you."

"Here for you," professional dancer and social media influencer James Derrick commented.

Boss was found dead at a Los Angeles motel last week in an apparent suicide and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later determined the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss, who turned 40 in September, appeared with Holker during what would become their final interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show in November.

Boss and Holker began dating after his performance on the 2008 season of "So You Think You Can Dance," and went on to date exclusively for the next five years before getting married.

Boss also adopted her daughter Weslie, who was born from Holker's previous relationship.

The couple also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in a social media post on Dec. 10.