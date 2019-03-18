Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner mock pregnancy rumors in cheeky Instagram post

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner graced the March cover of OK! Magazine, which promised to detail "bombshell" news about the actresses. But the stars say the alleged report is far from true and later mocked the magazine for publishing the story.

OK! Magazine reported this month that the close pals are both pregnant, writing on the cover that the baby news brings "shock and joy for the Hollywood BFFs."

But Witherspoon laughed off the tabloid pregnancy rumors in an Instagram post over the weekend — prompting a cheeky response from Garner.

BROOKLYN DECKER TELLS BODY-SHAMER WHY SHE'S A 'BAG OF BONES': 'CHILDREN SUCKED THE LIFE OUT OF ME'

"Hey @jennifer.garner! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?" Witherspoon jokingly captioned the post, which contained a photo of the "Big Little Lies" actress holding up the magazine.

"[We'll be] the cutest imaginary family!" Garner replied in the comments section, adding laughing emoji. "I'll just go ahead and move in now."

Other celebrity pals were then quick to jump on the bandwagon, offering the pair an array of sarcastic congratulations.

"Only if I get to imaginary babysit," Sarah Michelle Gellar commented.

Witherspoon then asked Gellar if she'd be the "imaginary godmother."

'MODERN FAMILY' STAR ARIEL WINTER TO BODY-SHAMERS CRITICIZING WEIGHT LOSS: I 'DIDN'T GET PLASTIC SURGERY'

Actress Ali Wentworth volunteered to throw the baby shower.

"That's so amazing! Congrats to both of you! How exciting!" Sara Foster, known for her part on "90210," quipped.

The post has received more than 565,000 likes as of Monday morning.

Both Witherspoon and Garner each have three kids.

Witherspoon shares two children — Ava, 19, and Deacon, 15 — with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. And has a 6-year-old son named Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Garner has three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina Rose, 10, and Samuel, 7 — with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

“Jen is a superhero mom,” Affleck previously told E! News. “She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to coparent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do.”