'Modern Family' star Ariel Winter to body-shamers criticizing weight loss: I 'didn't get plastic surgery'

Ariel Winter showed off her toned figure in a checkered jumpsuit ahead of her 21st birthday on Monday. But instead of birthday wishes, the "Modern Family" star was picked apart by Internet trolls — and her loyal fans were not having it.

Winter, 21, is used to being in the public eye. She's been known for spreading body positivity, showing pride for her figure and encouraging other women to do the same despite receiving constant backlash over her "sexy" style. On Sunday, Winter once again had to defend herself from online bullies who claimed she was "too slim."

"Whoa you slimmed down hella. Where are the curves?!" one Instagram user asked.

"You're losing your thick!!!" another echoed.

Some people even started alleging Winter got plastic surgery.

"Healthier? She got work done to her face. She looked 'healthier' before," one man commented.

"Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out there to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS then its worth it," a second man said.

Eventually, Winter decided to weigh in.

“I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down,” Winter fired back. “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you’re just assuming something about the way they look.”

And her fans had her back.

"Y'all complain when y'all think she gained weight and y'all complain when y'all think she lost weight. How about we just let her be. I think Ariel always looks beautiful," one fan argued.

"You’ve worked so hard so hard 🙌proud of you girll❤️" another exclaimed.

"Why is everyone being so critical? She lost weight so what. It’s HER body," a third added.

This isn't the first time Winter has had to defend herself. Earlier this month, the 21-year-old clapped back at a body-shaming troll who maligned her sweet New Year’s Eve Instagram post with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

“Not half as bad as all the coke.meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic].”

Winter came back swinging, first making fun of the user’s misspelling of “pounds.”

“Yup... I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast…” Winter clapped back. "And yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

