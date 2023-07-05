Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea reveals moment ‘God just made perfect sense’ to him

The 60-year-old bassist says he is not religious but 'kind of' believes in God

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has a daily ritual that may seem unusual for a rocker: prayer.

"I’m a praying guy," the 60-year-old told the Los Angeles Times. "I pray in the morning when I get up, when I go to bed, when I eat. And when I do an interview, I’ll just stop for a second — like, let me get out of the way and let go of everything."

He continued, "I’m not religious in any way, but I kind of believe in God. And I try to live a life that honors my idea of what God is — like a divine energy."

Flea, born Michael Balzary, has been with the Red Hot Chili Peppers since their formation in 1983 along with lead singer Anthony Kiedis. 

Flea plays bass with pink hair while onstage with Anthony Kiedis

Flea, left, and singer Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Las Vegas. The two have been in the band together since 1983. (Ethan Miller)

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ROCKER CALLS OUT LAKERS, DEMANDS THEY STOP 'WASTING' LEBRON JAMES' CAREER

During the height of the band’s popularity and rock star excess, Flea found himself feeling reflective and run down, and decided to seek out connection.

"For me, music is the voice of God. I grew up virulently anti-religious, and there came a time in the early ’90s, right around when I turned 30, I got really sick with chronic fatigue," he explained to the outlet. "I’d been a drug-taking madman — party all night, play basketball all day. I just thought I was Superman. And all of a sudden it was like all the energy got sucked out of my body. I was like, I can’t go on tour, I feel too s---. And I was cut off from my friends because I wasn’t partying."

He explained he read a self-help book by Jon Kabat-Zinn that helped him look inward, and that was when he had a breakthrough.

"I started thinking about that emptiness, and in that moment God just made perfect sense," he said.

Though he does not belong to any particular church, Flea revealed he did attend a few to see if any were the right fit for him.

Flea performing onstage in with bass

Flea performs onstage in 2022. He said he had a breakthrough during his party days and realized "God just made perfect sense." (Erika Goldring )

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS BASSIST ADMITS BAND MIMED SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

"I thought there might be a sense of community," he said. "In the ’80s I’d go to churches in South L.A. as an atheist. I had a friend who knew where the best gospel groups were coming through, so I’d go, and it would be incredible." 

He also shared his admiration for those involved in more intense religions.

"I thought punk rock was intense. Punk rockers are a bunch of p---ies compared to a church where people are speaking in tongues and throwing themselves on the ground," he said.

Flea still performs with the band, and he also hosts a podcast, "This Little Light," where he interviews other artists.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One of his biggest passions is the nonprofit Silverlake Conservatory, which he founded in 2001, to provide music education he felt was no long available in Los Angeles public schools.

He also recently welcomed his third child, a son named Darius, with his wife, streetwear designer Melody Ehsani. Flea has two older daughters from previous relationships.

Flea with wife Melody Ehsani at a Lakers Game

Melody Ehsani, left, and Flea pose for a photo during the NBA Playoffs in 2023. The couple recently welcomed a son, Darius. (Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As to be expected, he is not raising his son on typical children’s songs.

"The wheels on the bus aren’t going round and round in our house. F--- ‘Mary Had a Little Lamb,'" he said with a laugh. "We’re listening to Sonny Rollins."

Trending