Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker calls out Lakers, demands they stop 'wasting' LeBron James' career

The Lakers are off to an 0-4 start, and the current state of the team does not sit well with one rock star.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea took to Twitter and called out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Flea wants the front office to make some adjustments — quickly.

"Either blow it all up and rebuild, or mortgage the future to fix the lack chemistry and skill on this basketball team," Flea wrote in a passionate plea.

"Do not let another season meander its way down the drain, wasting the great LeBron James’ sunset of his career."

All-Star Russell Westbrook continues to struggle after a turbulent season last year.

Westbrook was the subject of several trade rumors during the offseason, and first-year head coach Darvin Ham has considered bringing Westbrook off the bench.

But the Lakers' issues run deeper than one player. James spoke out against the construction of the roster after the team lost the 2022-2023 NBA season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

"To be completely honest, we’re not a team that's constructed of great shooting," James said after the loss. "That's just the truth of the matter. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team."

The team's 0-4 record to start a regular season is James' worst since his rookie season when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2003-04, the Cavaliers started off 0-5.

James' frustration may be growing. He posted a cryptic Instagram message Thursday with the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted."