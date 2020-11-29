Rebel Wilson reached her goal weight early: ‘It’s about being healthy’

Rebel Wilson has reached her goal weight for 2020.

The Australian actress shared the news with her 9.3 million followers in an Instagram Story she posted on Saturday night.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” Wilson wrote alongside a snapshot of a scale. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

Seventy-five kilograms is equivalent to 165 pounds.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 40, also made a note in her story that says she wants to speak with her fans on Instagram Live this Tuesday.

“I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support,” Wilson teased. “Sooo until then...6p NYC time.”

In mid-November, Wilson reportedly checked into Austrian wellness center, VivaMayr, according to People magazine. The upscale lakeside lodge is said to be the place where she first kicked off her health journey and adopted a specialized diet in 2019.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," Wilson told the outlet at the time while admitting that she returned because she wanted to “boost” her immune system and lose a few more pounds.

Since then, Wilson has posted multiple photos to Instagram that show her hiking, skiing, swimming and doing other outdoor activities.

During a socially-distant interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” that took place earlier this month, Wilson said she lost around 40 pounds during her “year of health.”

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," Wilson told Barrymore. “On the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

