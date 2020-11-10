Rebel Wilson details 40-lb weight loss in ‘year of health’: It was a ‘really holistic approach’

Rebel Wilson is continuing to share her weight-loss journey with fans.

The 40-year-old Australian actress, who admitted that she never took her health seriously in the past, appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday and revealed just how she completely changed her outlook on health and life.

"For the last few years I've been theme-ing my years. So I had the ‘Year of Fun,’ last year I had the ‘Year of Love,’ and this year it's going to be the ‘Year of Health’ because I turned 40 this year in March," Wilson told host Drew Barrymore. "I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts."

Surely, Wilson isn’t alone in that regard, succumbing to the trappings of sugary snacks, but for the “Pitch Perfect” franchise star, the “fads and diets” didn’t quite do the trick and she settled on a “really holistic approach” to shedding the pounds.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally,” lamented Wilson. “There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts.”

Although self-deprecating during her appearance on “Barrymore,” Wilson noted that being disciplined in her weight loss ultimately propelled her into seeing huge gains in confidence while losing some 40 pounds this year.

"I don't know whether it's a thing, ladies, when you turn 40, really coming into my own now and not just with health, with my career," she said. "I feel more in control. I get to produce movies now, which is amazing, and I have more control over the content.”

Added Wilson: “Everything seems to be coming together. Maybe I was a late bloomer or something."

Having dubbed herself “Fit Amy,” a reference to her “Pitch Perfect” character Patricia Hobart that had her friends call her "Fat Amy," Wilson has been keeping the world abreast in her expedition and fitness regimen.

"So I was working on the mental side of things – why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth?” she continued to Barrymore, 45. “And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Still, the “Ice Age: Continental Drift” voice-performer isn’t done even after sharing her targeted goal weight of 165 pounds earlier this year.

"I want to lose a few more," she said. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."