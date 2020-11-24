Rebel Wilson finishes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox center

Rebel Wilson is closing out her “Year of Health” where it started — at a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Australia.

Wilson began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed to lose weight and dedicate herself to healthy choices for the remainder of the year. As 2020 draws to a close, People reports the 40-year-old actress booked another stay at the center to help her reach her goal weight and set herself up for success in the coming year.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr,” she told the outlet.

She went on to note that, in addition to losing the “last two kilos,” she hopes to boost her immune system as well.

The outlet reports that she’s been spending her time at VivaMayr over the past week going on lakeside hikes, utilizing the steam room and swimming laps in the pool.

The “Pitch Perfect” star shared one of her swimming workouts on Instagram where she highlighted the picturesque location.

“Pre-selection training pumping @arianagrande,” she wrote. “snow outside but in here at the pool it’s [fire] @vivamayraltaussee.”

The homestretch stay at VivaMayr puts an end to the Australian actress’ promise to document her journey on social media in an effort to inspire others to take exercise and food choices more seriously.

The funny woman revealed she lost 40 lbs over the course of the year.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," she revealed on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this month.

"So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Wilson said that, while she still has her goal number in mind, she'll be taking things slowly and appreciating all her body can do. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier," she said.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.