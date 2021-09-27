Rebel Wilson tells fans 'it’s never too late to improve yourself' while posing in red hot swimsuit

Rebel Wilson has an encouraging message for her fans.

The 41-year-old actress dubbed 2020 the "year of health" and kept fans up-to-date on her weight loss journey. Since then, she's continued her trend of self-care and occasionally offers up a look at the results of her hard work.

In an empowering new Instagram post, the "Pitch Perfect" and "Pooch Perfect" star told her fans not to hold back on taking better care of themselves.

For the snapshot – which was followed by a pair of posts containing pictures from the same photoshoot – Wilson donned a bright red one-piece swimsuit as she posed near a dead tree in bright blue water near The Brando Resort in French Polynesia.

The suit featured long sleeves and a deep-V and was paired with sunglasses as the actress' blonde hair fell over her shoulders. She also shared one of the images on Twitter.

"It’s never too late to improve yourself - to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony," she wrote in the caption. "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it!"

The star added: "Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it."

Fans had plenty of praise for the star in the comments.

"You're the absolute coolest, Rebel!" wrote one. "You radiate a beautiful happy glow and I'm living for it."

"You’re just amazing!" gushed another.

A third added: "You are truly beautiful & such an inspiration."

"You're amazing Rebel! An inspiration," yet another said.

Over the summer, the actress revealed that her weight loss was in part inspired by a desire to someday carry a child.

She said during an Instagram Live session in July that she shed 65 pounds in order to have a "better chance" at getting pregnant.

"That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you," Wilson said at the time, per Page Six. "It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’"