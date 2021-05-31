Rebel Wilson power poses in zip-up swimsuit on beach

Rebel Wilson proudly showed off her trim new figure in a zip-up swimsuit.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress, 41, power posed while in the one-piece on the beach in Florida over the weekend.

She paired the navy blue suit with a light blue hat and sunglasses. "Palm Beach-ing," she captioned the pic.

The Australian star committed to a new diet and exercise regime in 2020 and was successful. She hit her 165-pound weight goal in November.

"Now the challenge is to keep it off. I've never successfully in my life [done that]," Wilson told " Good Morning America " in March. "I've lost a bit of weight here and there, but never kept it off."

Wilson has admitted that she struggled with "emotional eating" and sometimes still finds it difficult to stick to a clean diet. "Seeing all the Easter eggs out there right now, I'm like, woo! It's driving me crazy," she said.

"I'm loving it, and I'm really proud of myself for being able in such a difficult year to do a whole life transformation," Wilson said.

The "Bridesmaids" alum spoke about her success on an Instagram Live the following month.

"Nutritionally the only thing is, I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because again with my body type, if I want to lose weight in that week, I have to stay under 1,500 each day," Wilson revealed. "Now I'm going into more of a maintenance phase so it might be more like 2,000, 2,500 because I do workout like a beast, so I can eat a bit more now that I've hit my goal weight."

She also worked out six days per week and ate a high-protein diet.

"Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it," she said. "But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I'll try the salmon, chicken breast. I don't eat much meat, that's why it was hard. I was mainly eating vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein."