Rebel Wilson loses 65 pounds for a 'better chance' of getting pregnant

Rebel Wilson has her heart set on starting a family.

The 41-year-old actress revealed that she shed 65 pounds in order to have a "better chance" at getting pregnant.

"That is such a massive question, but I’m going to try to answer it for you," Wilson said during an Instagram Live in response to a fan asking why she decided to embark on her health journey in 2020.

SANDRA LEE HAS ONLY ‘5 MORE POUNDS TO GO’ ON WEIGHT-LOSS JOURNEY

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance if you were healthier.’"

The "Isn’t It Romantic" star was initially offended at her doctor’s comments as she believed she was "pretty healthy" at her current weight.

But she decided to shape up not for vanity reasons but for her future.

"That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality," she said. "It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."

Wilson revealed that she received bad news about her fertility struggle in May 2021.

"To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya," she said at the time, adding, "The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense … but I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

The "Pitch Perfect" alum initially began losing weight in 2020, embarking on a "year of health."

She shared her fitness journey and in October that year revealed that she was only six pounds away from her goal. A month later she finally hit her goal weight by switching up her exercise routine and eating healthier.

Since then, she has continued to show off her slim figure in thirst trap posts to Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson is seemingly single, and apparently living her best life, following her breakup with her boyfriend of six months, Jacob Busch, in February.

She and the heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune made their red carpet debut as a couple in September 2020.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.