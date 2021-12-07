Rebel Wilson says weight loss received 'pushback' from management team

Rebel Wilson started her "Year of Health" journey in 2020 and lost more than 70 pounds, but her change in lifestyle was met with some resistance.

The 41-year-old Australian actress claimed in a new interview with BBC Breakfast that she received "a lot of pushback" from her own management team about changing her appearance.

"I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, 'OK, I'm going to do this ‘Year of Health.’ I feel like I'm really going to physically transform and change my life,'" Wilson recalled. "And they were like, 'Why? Why would you want to do that?' Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person."

Wilson clarified she was body positive before her weight loss but knew her eating habits weren't healthy.

"I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing [were] not healthy. I did not need a tub of ice cream every night," she admitted. "That was me numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing."

The "Pitch Perfect" star also provided an update about her fertility journey.

"I'm still trying on the fertility journey, even though it is emotional and you get hopeful and then your hopes are dashed. So I feel for any woman going through it," Wilson said. "I was the classic example of a career woman who went out into the world, didn't even think about kids, and then suddenly in your mid-30s is like, 'Oh, hang on, do I want that as an option? And then if I do, what do I need to do?'"

The star has explored freezing her eggs but also understands that carrying her own biological might not happen exactly as planned.

"It would be great if I had my own children, but I don't know whether that's going to happen, so I'm trying not to have any expectations set on an outcome," Wilson reflected. "Just that I'm the healthiest I can be. I'm going to try and what will happen will happen."

In January 2021, Wilson discussed on " The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin " how people have started to treat her differently after improving her health.

"It’s interesting… I liked to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff," said Wilson. "And I've always been quite confident, so it's not like I wasn't confident and now I'm super confident."

"I think what's been really interesting is how other people treat you," Wilson added. "Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you. Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you."

Before embarking on her weight loss journey, Wilson revealed that she was eating upwards of 3,000 calories a day.

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she told People magazine . "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat."

In an Instagram Live, Wilson said she cut her calories in half to 1,500 and began an exercise routine.