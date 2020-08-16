Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss transformation in smoldering yellow sundress

Rebel Wilson is once again showing off her slimmed-down figure amid her ongoing “year of health."

The “Pitch Perfect” actress, 40, is on a journey to lose roughly 165 pounds before 2020 is done. She’s been documenting her experience as she changes her diet and incorporates more exercise into her routine. On Saturday, the actress shared a selfie of herself in a bright yellow sundress that she donned to attend a friend’s wedding.

“Hottest day of the year x Hair & photo” she captioned the image.

She added a few extra photos from the big day on her Instagram Story as well. In them, she smolders to the camera while showcasing her dramatic weight loss journey so far.

Wilson has been working with fitness trainer Jono Castano, who recently gave some insight into how the actress is achieving such milestone goals.

"And obviously results speak so much, when you get someone amazing results – you know, we talk about Rebel – a lot of people see that and they see the quality of work,” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The personal trainer’s key tips included focusing on nutrition, working out five days a week, balanced “supplementation and multivitamins” and “recovering well, this includes stretching, sleeping well, making sure you're not stressed, etc.”

When it comes to exercise, he told the outlet he’s been working on heavy lifting with Wilson as well as high-intensity workouts.

Wilson has also been conscious of her nutrition during her weight-loss journey. According to People magazine, she took a trip to Austria in 2019 where she fell in love with the Mayr method diet.

The key points of the diet are to quit snacking, put more emphasis on breakfast rather than dinner, reduce dairy and gluten intake, avoid distractions while eating such as scrolling on social media, and chewing each bite of food 40 times, according to Prevention magazine.

