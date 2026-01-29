Rebecca Loos says Brooklyn Beckham family feud statement was ‘validation’ for her David Beckham affair claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant, is finding comfort in Brooklyn Beckham's explosive statement about the intimate details of their family feud.

On Thursday, The Independent released a teaser clip of Loos sitting down for Channel 5's upcoming documentary, "The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies," where she weighed in on the scandal.

Loos, who claimed she had an affair with David over 20 years ago, admitted that Brooklyn's statement was "validation for what I said 22 years ago."

"In a very small way, this is, of course, validation for what I came forward and said 22 years ago. Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, valuing promotions and endorsements over all else and that it's all focused on 'Brand Beckham' and that's all that matters," Loos shared in the short clip.

On Jan. 19, Brooklyn shared an explosive, six-page statement to his Instagram story, exposing what led to the rift in the Beckham household. Brooklyn said he had no plans of reconciling with his family, and he was standing up for himself for the "first time" in his life.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships. … Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn wrote.

Brooklyn continued making harsh claims about his family and said they "value public promotion and endorsements above all else."

"Brand Beckham comes first," he alleged.

"Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations," he added.

"We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family.'"

Loos has been linked to the Beckham family since she originally came forward about an alleged, four-month relationship with the footballer in 2004. She had worked as his assistant the previous year.

At the time, David denied all the allegations and released a statement saying he was "very happily married " and that "there is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

The allegations resurfaced in the 2023 documentary, "Beckham," a Netflix production that took a deep dive into the lives of the retired soccer player and former Spice Girl.

"I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty," David said of the infidelity rumors in the documentary, which did not directly name Loos as the alleged mistress. "Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and, at that time, we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family.

"And what we had was worth fighting for."

While discussing their marital struggles, Victoria opened up about the resentment she felt toward her husband after he was traded from Manchester United in England to Real Madrid in Spain in 2003, when Loos became his assistant.

"Did I resent David? If I am being totally honest, yes I did," Victoria said.

Victoria did not immediately move to Spain and chose to stay in England to raise their young sons while David was playing soccer in Madrid.

"It was probably, if I’m being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life," she added. "It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I chose to internalize a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he needed.

"It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it," she added.

"The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies," debuts on Channel 5 Sunday, Feb. 1.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.