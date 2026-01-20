David Beckham responds after Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post targets parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham has broken his silence just hours after his son, Brooklyn, unleashed a series of scathing claims against his parents on social media.

During an appearance on CNBC’s financial program "Squawk Box" on Tuesday, David got candid about the pros and cons of social media, before referencing his kids' "mistakes."

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David said.

"The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous," he continued. "But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children."

"And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them," he said. "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well," he added.

Just hours prior, David dodged a question about his eldest son during an appearance at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 56th Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

While smiling for photographs, a reporter for Sky News asked the retired soccer player if he had any thoughts on Brooklyn's scathing social media post, to which the father-of-four just smiled and walked away.

On Monday, Victoria and David Beckham's oldest son took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement about his fractured relationship with his parents.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships. … Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents have been trying to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz long before they tied the knot in 2022.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote. "My mum canceled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children."

Brooklyn said he has received "endless attacks" from his parents, both publicly and privately, before detailing the embarrassing moment his mom "hijacked" his first dance with Peltz at their wedding.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he claimed. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

A representative for Anthony did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Brooklyn claimed that his family values "public promotion and endorsements above all else."

"Brand Beckham comes first," he alleged.

A source told Page Six that the wild claims are "true."

"As much as this sounds crazy and unhinged, everything Brooklyn said in his statement is true," one source familiar with the situation told the outlet.

As far as reconciliation is concerned, another insider said, "It’s too late … for now. [Brooklyn's] had enough."

David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos — who has claimed to have had an affair with the former soccer player while he was married to Victoria over 20 years ago — gave her two cents on the situation.

"Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies. I feel like Brooklyn is supporting everyone who knows the facade," one follower wrote on Instagram. "I know you are wonderful and happy and don't need validation but I think you will feel a source of extra validation."

Loos replied, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

After another follower wrote, "Fascinating admission from Brooklyn," Loos replied, "The truth always comes out."

Representatives for David and Victoria did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

