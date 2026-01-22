Beckham family feud explodes as past red carpet video exposes icy tension: body language expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Beckham family's body language in a resurfaced red carpet video shows subtle but telling signs of tension years before Brooklyn Beckham revealed explosive allegations against his parents.

In the video, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn can all be seen getting ready for a photo op at the Netflix premiere of "Beckham" in the U.K. on Oct. 3, 2023.

The awkward moment was caught on camera and indicates Brooklyn might have been feeling "a little uncomfortable" years ago as the Beckham family feud played out behind closed doors.

"One thing that really jumps out to me is that Victoria has taken her position, her stance, and she's not deviating from it," body language expert Bianca Cobb told Fox News Digital. "She really doesn't look at anybody as they come on the stage. I'm talking about any of her kids. She just doesn't seem — she seems very serious, not relaxed."

When David joined Victoria for the photo op, he grabbed her hand.

"He intertwines his fingers with her and then, if you notice, very carefully, he's using his thumb to self-soothe," Cobb pointed out. "He's either soothing himself or he's soothing her, or he's soothing both of them, but it's super subtle."

The video was taken a little over two years before Brooklyn lobbed scathing allegations at his parents via his Instagram story.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote in his social media rant Monday. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 26-year-old alleged that his parents had been trying to sabotage his relationship with Peltz long before their wedding.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped," he wrote.

Brooklyn's behavior at the Netflix premiere showed signs of tension, according to the body language expert.

"People do this unconsciously to either one, because they're nervous, and it's a way to subconsciously say, you know what, I'm OK. And then you'll notice that he starts fiddling with his jacket. But if you at everybody else up on that stage, no one else is doing it but him. So that's a little tell to let us know that he's feeling a little uncomfortable."

According to the body language expert, Brooklyn bent his fingers while posing for the photos, which could indicate he's "starting to feel a little tension."

"The thing is, we can notice these body language cues, but we can't automatically know why they're there," Cobb told Fox News Digital. "It could be maybe that it was taking too long, or maybe he's feeling some kind of way about the interaction with his parents."

