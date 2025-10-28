Reba McEntire breaks down in tears on 'The Voice' after contestant's emotional song choice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire became emotional on a recent episode of "The Voice."

During Monday night's episode of the popular competition reality show, the 70-year-old country music superstar teared up after contestant Aubrey Nicole performed "I'm Gonna Love You Through It" by Martina McBride, during the first episode of the knockout round of season 28.

After her performance, McEntire's fellow coach on the show, Snoop Dogg, told Nicole that while he didn't know the song, he was still moved by her rendition of it. He then handed McEntire a tissue as she started getting emotional, saying, "I do know this song. Martina's — I'll need it, thank you, Snoop."

"Martina’s a good friend of mine. I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer," McEntire said. "That was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it so we can remember the ones around us that we love so much, that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job."

The song tells the story of a couple facing a cancer diagnosis together, with lyrics such as "Cancer don't discriminate or care if you're just 38/With three kids who need you in their lives." According to NBC News, Nicole dedicated the song to her father, who had previously battled cancer and is now in remission.

McEntire lost her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, in August, after a private battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. She was married to his father, her former manager Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

She took to Instagram shortly after his death to pay tribute to him, sharing multiple photos of the two of them.

"Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence," she wrote in the caption. "There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again."

In addition to Brandon, McEntire is also stepmother to Narvel's daughters Chassidy and Shawna, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter. She and Narvel also share their son, Shelby.

Although she and Narvel separated in 2015, McEntire has continued to look at his children from the previous relationship as her own.

"I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was four years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14," she told People in October. "Along with his mom and dad, I helped raise him, along with [stepkids] Shawna and Chassidy. They were my kids."

She went on to share that he was "so funny" and that "he loved to scare people," adding that "his mischievousness and his love of life" will be missed and that "we'll never forget him."

Brandon was married to singer Kelly Clarkson for seven years, from 2013 to 2020, and they share two children: River, 11, and Remington, 9.