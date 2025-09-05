Kelly Clarkson shares emotional message in first social media post since ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson returned to social media for the first time following the death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson celebrated 23 years since her "American Idol" win, which she said changed her life, in an emotional post.

"To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you," the 43-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

"Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years," she added. "It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025

Clarkson's post marks the first time the singer has shared anything since the death of her ex-husband.

"Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family," Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis told Fox News Digital. Blackstock's cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The manner of death was natural causes. He was 48.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A representative for the family confirmed Blackstock's death in a statement to Fox News Digital on Aug. 7.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Clarkson had paused her Las Vegas residency, and it's unclear if she will complete the shows that remain. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer's website still lists show dates in November.

Meanwhile, the former "American Idol" winner's talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is set to begin production on Sept. 8, according to Page Six. The seventh season will premiere on Sept. 29.

Expected guests include Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.