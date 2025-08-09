Reba McEntire considered late stepson Brandon Blackstock her 'blood' family before his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reba McEntire shared a close bond with her former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who died this week at the age of 48 after a private battle with cancer.

The 70-year-old country star was previously married to the late talent manager's father, Narvel Blackstock, 68, with whom she shared son Shelby, 35, from 1989 to 2015. In addition to Brandon, Narvel shares daughters Chassidy and Shawna with ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter.

Despite her divorce from Narvel, McEntire previously explained she would always consider him family.

"Brandon’s been my son forever, it seems. Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood," the three-time Grammy Award winner said during a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While she was married to Narvel, McEntire shared how she saw his children as her own flesh and blood.

"I don’t consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren," the "Fancy" singer told The Boot in 2010. "I claim them all."

In a 2012 post on X, formerly Twitter, McEntire wrote, "I'm very proud of all my kids. Shawna, Brandon, Chassidy and Shelby! Love them to pieces!!!"

McEntire also shares a close connection with Blackstock's ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, 43. The two songstresses are longtime friends and have performed several duets over the years. They have also worked together on the reality singing competition show "The Voice."

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013, and he became her manager in 2017. The two welcomed daughters River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 8, before Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020.

The former couple's acrimonious split played out in the public eye before it was finalized in March 2022.

During a 2021 interview with Extra, McEntire shared her support for both Blackstock and Clarkson amid their divorce.

"You know, I love them both. Brandon’s my stepson, Kelly’s my good friend. … I am pulling for both of them. I hope they’re happy and healthy and pull though this.

"I pray everyone gives them the encouragement they can because they need it right now, both of them do. I love the both of them with all my heart."

Before Blackstock's death, McEntire spent time with him during a family outing to the rodeo.

On March 5, Shelby shared a slideshow of photos featuring McEntire and Blackstock and other members of their family at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. McEntire also performed at the event.

In the snaps, the three were joined by McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn, Shelby's wife Marissa Blackstock and three of Blackstock's children, including his oldest daughter, Savannah, 23, along with River and Rose. Blackstock shared Savannah and son Seth with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth. Savannah was also accompanied by her husband, Quentin Lee, and their son.

Blackstock wore a denim jacket, blue jeans and flannel shirt along with a black cowboy hat as he posed with his family and smiled in several photos.

"Family time, the @rodeohouston and corn dogs," Shelby wrote. "We had a blast in Houston watching @rissablackstock experience her first rodeo being able to spend cherished time with family! Mom’s concert was the icing on the cake!"

On Thursday, Blackstock's family announced his death in an emotional statement.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement said. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

While McEntire has yet to speak about Blackstock's death, Shelby shared a tribute to his late half-brother on Friday.

"Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son," Shelby wrote alongside a photo of Blackstock beaming while sitting on a brown horse in a paddock.

"Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life — and he will be deeply missed," Shelby added. "He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever."

"For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there," he added. "Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence."

"And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and — let’s be honest — looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.

"We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you."

The day before Blackstock's death, Clarkson announced her plans to postpone additional shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U Been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post Wednesday.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."