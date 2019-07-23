Reality star Whitney Port reveals she suffered miscarriage two weeks ago: ‘My identity has been shaken’

Whitney Port suffered a miscarriage two weeks ago, “The Hills: New Beginnings” star revealed on her podcast, “With Whit.”

“Two weeks ago, I had a miscarriage,” she captioned a preview of the episode on Instagram. “The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme … from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief. My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being. I’m currently in the process of learning to accept that my feelings are valid no matter what they are. Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey.”

Port’s husband Tim Rosenman interviews her in the emotional clip.

'HILLS' STAR WHITNEY PORT SAYS REALITY FAME DOESN'T LAST FOREVER

Port recounted feeling “really nauseous and really exhausted” up until the sixth week of her pregnancy, but all of a sudden all of her symptoms went away while on a trip to Vermont.

“And then the next day, I woke up and I saw blood on my underpants,” she said, noting that she wasn’t “too alarmed” because she spotted during her first pregnancy.

But the next day the bleeding continued and got worse. Finally, a doctor told them that it was “not a viable pregnancy.”

Now, the couple hopes that sharing their story will help others process and share their own experiences.

Port and Rosenman are parents to a 2-year-old son, Sonny.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.