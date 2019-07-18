Shay Mitchell opens up about past miscarriage: 'I was completely blindsided by it'

“You” actress Shay Mitchell this week tearfully spoke on the miscarriage she suffered in 2018.

Mitchell, who is now expecting her first child with TV host Matte Babel, spoke on her past miscarriage during the first episode of her new YouTube series, which will document her pregnancy, titled “Almost Ready.”

In the episode — “Keeping a Secret” — Mitchell, who is now about 6-months pregnant, per E! News, explained why she waited to share the news of her pregnancy with others. (Mitchell in June shocked fans when she announced the news on Instagram, sharing a topless photo of herself that showed off her growing baby bump.)

SHAY MITCHELL ANNOUNCES SHE'S PREGNANT AFTER SUFFERING MISCARRIAGE

“I chose to hold on until I announced because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult,” she said during the episode.

"The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it,” she continued. "I was like 14 weeks, at that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened I was just completely blindsided by it."

'PRETTY LITTLE LIARS' STAR SHAY MITCHELL REVEALS SHE SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

Mitchell then tearfully admitted she still has the ultrasound photos from her first pregnancy as well as footage from her initial doctor’s appointments.

"And it's weird because I haven't looked at them, obviously. But, it's not like I forgot about that happening, so of course, I'm like super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost,” said Mitchell.

Separately, Mitchell recently learned the sex of her unborn child in a unique way (it involved Power Rangers.)