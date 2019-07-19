Meghan McCain reveals she suffered a miscarriage: 'Inside, I am dying'

Meghan McCain revealed on Friday -- in an op-ed she wrote for The New York Times -- that a few weeks ago she suffered a miscarriage.

"The View" co-host admitted that she was pregnant "many months ago," and learned she was having a miscarriage the same day the cover photoshoot was happening for the New York Times Magazine.

"I look back at those pictures now, and I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow. I am posed for the camera, looking stern and strong, representing my fellow conservative women across the country. But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying," she wrote.

At first, the 34-year-old wanted the experience to remain private but decided to share her loss in an effort to destigmatize the ordeal.

"I missed a few days of work. It wasn’t many, but given the job I have, it was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away from 'The View.' This was not supposed to be public knowledge. I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private," she said.

"I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone."

"Miscarriage is a pain too often unacknowledged. Yet it is real, and what we have lost is real. We feel sorrow and we weep because our babies were real," McCain continued.

"We deserve the opportunity to speak openly of them, to share what they were and to mourn. More important, they deserve to be spoken of, shared and mourned. These children, shockingly small, shockingly helpless, entirely the work of our love and our humanity, are children. We who mourn are their mothers."

The newlywed (she married Ben Domenech in November 2017) added that she blamed herself for the loss.

"I blamed my age, I blamed my personality. I blamed everything and anything a person could think of, and what followed was a deep opening of shame," she said.

McCain added that she takes solace in knowing that her father, the late Senator John McCain, and his granddaughter are together in the hereafter.