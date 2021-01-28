'Real Houswives of OC' alum Vicki Gunvalson slams Lisa Rinna, more Bravo stars over their reality TV careers

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson's claws are out -- and she's coming for other Bravo stars including Lisa Rinna.

Gunvalson appeared on a recent episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast in which she discussed some of her past drama and feuds on the reality series, including her exit from the franchise in 2020 after 14 seasons.

Gunvalson, 58, said she believes she paved the way for other "Housewives" stars.

"They wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for me starting this damn thing," the former housewife said via Page Six.

Gunvalson added that other housewives didn't give her "the time of day," and then name dropped Rinna, 57, as one of the women who was particularly cold to her.

"I said hi to her, and she was like, 'Oh yeah, you're Orange County,'" Gunvalson recalled of a run-in with Rinna, who is married to Harry Hamlin.

She also called out Rinna's notorious dance moves. Back in 2019, Rinna went viral for her dancing atop tables at Andy Cohen's baby shower. Gunvalson said she didn't find it too tasteful.

"I'm like, 'Why? This is Andy's baby shower," she reflected, according to the outlet. "You want attention?...I just sat back going, 'Wow this is a little messed up.'"

Gunvalson announced last January that she had made the decision to exit the Orange County-based show. She had been demoted as a full-time cast member to a "friend" for Season 14.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she announced on Instagram at the time.

Speaking to Yontef about her departure, Gunvalson confirmed she left on her own terms. She said her decision was made after breaking up with Slade Smiley. She's moved to Los Angeles since.

"I'd always been, I felt, like the black sheep with Orange County," Gunvalson explained. "I was always rocking black nail polish anad ripped jeans...And it's Hollywood. It's the city of dreams. There was just this mystery and allure to it that I wanted to go find. Once Slade and I broke up and I got all of these opportunities in LA I 100% moved."

Gunvalson also revealed whether or not she'd ever return to a Bravo series in the future.

"I for the longest time I said I would never go back because it's such a wild ride...However, now I'm a big believer of not saying no, never say never," she said.