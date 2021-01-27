Former 'Real Housewives' star Barbara Kavovit announces run for NYC mayor

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Barbara Kavovit has officially announced she’s running for mayor of New York City — adding to an already crowded field of Democratic candidates.

The Bronx-born Kavovit made it official on her Instagram Wednesday, saying her beloved Big Apple "is in a state of crisis" under Mayor de Blasio’s watch.

"I may not be a politician, but I’m a Bronx-born New Yorker who isn’t fearful of the hard work and tough decisions that lay ahead," she wrote. "It will take a builder to rebuild #NYC, and I’m the woman to do it."

In September, Kavovit, the CEO of Evergreen Construction, floated her dreams of Gracie Mansion, telling Page Six she was ready to rebuild the city.

'RHOBH' STAR ERIKA JAYNE'S HUSBAND TOM GIRARDI'S BROTHER FILES FOR CONSERVATORSHIP AMID DIVORCE: REPORT

"Number one is rebuild a safer and more inclusive New York City," she said at the time. "So I feel like the city is not a safe place. So if it’s not safe, people don’t want to come to New York City. People don’t want to stay in New York City."

Kavovit, 55, said her company, which she launched at age 21, is one of the largest female-owned commercial construction firms in the city.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last year, Evergreen took a sledgehammer to Harvey Weinstein’s old offices at 99 Hudson Street.

"As a Bronx girl who’s paved her way in the male-dominated world of construction, I know something about overcoming adversity, creating opportunity and building something out of nothing–both for myself and those around me," she said on her website. "And that’s why I’m running for Mayor of New York City."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kavovit starred in Bravo’s hit "Housewives" series during Season 11 in 2019.

In June’s Democratic primary, she’ll square off against hopefuls including Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former presidential candidate and businessman Andrew Yang, New York City’s former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire.