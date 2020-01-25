'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson leaving show after 14 seasons: 'I will always be the OG of the OC'

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson has announced that she is leaving the show after 14 seasons.

Gunvalson, 57, made the announcement on her social media platforms late Friday.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote underneath a throwback photo of herself from season two.

Gunvalson revealed that she already has new business ventures in the works.

"I’ve been working on new projects that will be exciting, empowering and inspirational. My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on 'Whoop it up with Vicki'. I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget. #bravo #rhoc #whoopitipwithvicki @westwoodone @bravo @whoopitupwithvicki"

The longtime Bravo star joined the network as an OC housewife in March 2006 for season one. She became a mainstay on the show, but for season 14, she was demoted from a housewife to a "friend."

A source told Us Weekly Gunvalson's exit has to do with her demotion.

"She made it very clear that she wouldn't come back as a friend so they wouldn't try to offer her that again," an insider told the outlet.