'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi's brother files for conservatorship amid divorce: report

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's divorce from estranged husband Thomas Girardi just got a little more complicated.

News of their split broke in November after 21 years of marriage, and now, Girardi's brother has reportedly filed for conservatorship over him.

A conservatorship is a form of legal guardianship, in which a conservator would oversee the finances -- and possibly the everyday life -- of a conservatee.

According to People magazine, Girardi's brother Robert has requested he act as conservator over his 81-year-old brother, as he's allegedly having trouble taking care of himself -- both personally and financially.

A court date is set for June 9.

Should the conservatorship be approved, Robert will assume control of his brother's estate, as well as make decisions about his care and living arrangements, the outlet reports.

The high-power attorney's "current condition" has "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance," the filing reportedly claimed.

Furthermore, he can no longer afford to pay his housekeeper of 25 years, and "his short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place."

"While Tom does have family members, such as Petitioner [Robert], and certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time," reads the petition, "left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."

Reps for Jayne, Thomas Girardi and Robert Girardi did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Just days ago, news broke that Robert had filed a petition requesting to be installed as his brother's guardian as he claimed that Girardi is no longer capable of making "rational decisions" on his own.

Girardi also recently revealed that he's broke, reportedly saying that while he once had "about 80 million or 50 million in cash," his money is now "all gone."

Girardi shares no children with his 49-year-old pop star wife, but she has made references to multiple stepchildren on "Housewives" in the past.

To make the matter of their divorce even more complicated, both Girardi and the "Rollercoaster" singer are being sued for allegedly embezzling millions from plane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.