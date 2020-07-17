‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia, opens up about getting a nose job: ‘Never been happier’

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's daughter, Gia, is opening up about getting a nose job, and being "comfortable" in her "own skin."

On Friday, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside her reality star mom.

The oldest daughter of Teresa, 48, and Joe Giudice shared she got the rhinoplasty in the caption of the picture, while also appearing to make a statement pointed at any potential social media critics.

"Yes I got a nose job. yes [sic] I’m swollen," she stated before thanking her doctor, and noting that she is "absolutely in love with it."

Gia went on to say that she is "an adult now" and "this has been an insecurity" of hers "for a while."

"I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!" she concluded.

Teresa also shared the same photo of the two on her own Instagram account, captioning it: "My first born I adore 🥰 you ❤️ @_giagiudice."

Teresa and her estranged husband, Joe, also share three other daughters -- Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

In February, the mom of four discussed the former couple's split on PeopleTV's Reality Check, where she hinted that she knew she wanted out of her 20-year marriage to Joe prior to their reunion in Italy last November.

"I've known for, like, a long time," Teresa said. "Just because we've been apart for so long. We've been apart for a really long time."

Teresa added that she felt "a lot of resentment" for Joe after the passing of her mom in 2017. "A lot of things just happened after I lost my mom," she told the outlet at the time.

Teresa and Joe publicly announced they wouldn't decide on the future of their marriage until discussing it in person in Italy. But nearly one month following their reunion, People reported the estranged pair had split for good.

The pair was apart for four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence first and was released in December 2015. Joe then started his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe was held by immigration officials after he completed his sentence. A judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe, who is not an American citizen, would be deported to Italy. He appealed the deportation, but it was denied in April.

