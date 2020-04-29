Joe Giudice's deportation appeal has been denied. 

Joe Giudice is staying put in Italy.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star's deportation appeal was denied on Wednesday, Fox News can confirm.

In October 2018, a judge ruled that Giudice, 47, was to be deported upon the completion of his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS WILLING TO TESTIFY IN PRIVACY LAWSUIT OVER RELEASE OF 'CONFIDENTIAL' LETTER TO FATHER: REPORT

In a written statement, Giudice's lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., said that the reality star can appeal the decision again, and the next move "will be discussed with Joe and his immigration counsel in the coming days."

“We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs in the United States with his family, not in Italy,” the attorney said. “The immigration laws in our country are both draconian and antiquated and need to be revisited by forward-thinking members of Congress.”

The case's judge ruled that Giudice committed an aggravated felony, which was defined in court docs as “an offense that ... involves fraud or deceit in which the loss to the victim or victims exceeds $10,000" and which serves as grounds for deportation, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

BILLY JOEL SUED FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Giudice argued “that because his loans were later forgiven, there was no loss." The court, however, was “not persuaded.”

The appeal was also denied on two technicality arguments, the outlet reports.

Despite the denial, Giudice seems to be in high spirits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s very positive about life, despite everything that is happening. He’s in Italy doing everything he can to keep busy, and stay healthy," Leonard told Fox News. "I know he’s working on some projects that I’m sure you will hear about soon, for now its day at a time like everyone else."

Giudice previously appealed the deportation order in November 2018, but that appeal was denied in April 2019.

Giudice's estranged wife, Teresa, and their four daughters -- Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 -- currently reside in New Jersey.