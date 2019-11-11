Teresa Giudice and daughters head home after visiting father Joe in Italy

Teresa Giudice and her daughters are headed back to the United States.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa, 47, and daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10, are headed back home after visiting father Joe, 47, in Italy.

The Giudice family left for Italy last week to reunite with Joe, who has been staying in Italy amidst a highly publicized deportation struggle. The Giudice family were accompanied by Bravo cameras for use in future “Real Housewives” material.

In an Instagram Story, daughter Gia shared a selfie with Joe and wrote, "love you see you soon."

Gia also recently took to Instagram to upload a photo featuring the family reunion.

In the post, Gia simply wrote, “we’re back❤️.”

Joe was also recently pictured with Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, in Italy while spending time with other family members.

Joe was in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from March until October after completing his 41-month prison sentence. He served time on charges of bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and failing to file a tax return.

The "RHONJ" husband was granted permission to travel to his native Italy while waiting on the final decision of his deportation appeal. Teresa said she once tried to get Joe, who is a legal permanent U.S. resident, to apply for U.S. citizenship but never made it a priority over the years. Legal immigrants convicted of crimes in the U.S. and who have not become naturalized U.S. citizens are subject to deportation.