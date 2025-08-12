Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft

Brad Pitt’s LA home burglary leads to 4 arrests in ongoing police investigation

Suspects allegedly scaled fence and ransacked actor's Los Angeles property while he promoted new film

Stepheny Price
Authorities have arrested four suspects believed to be linked to a string of residential burglaries across Southern California, including a recent break-in at the Los Angeles home of actor Brad Pitt.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that four individuals were taken into custody in connection with a burglary on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street.

While the department does not release or confirm the identity of homeowners, multiple media outlets have reported the property belongs to Pitt, who purchased the home in 2023, according to real estate site The Real Deal.

Details regarding how the suspects were apprehended have not been released.

DODGERS' YOSHINOBU YAMAMOTO'S HOME STRUCK WITH BURGLARY ATTEMPT: REPORT

Brad Pitt walking in New York

Actor Brad Pitt (James Devaney/GC Images)

Pitt's representative declined to comment on the matter.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officers from the Northeast division responded to a call in the 2300 block of Edgemont Street at around 10:30 p.m. on June 25. According to the report, three individuals allegedly scaled a fence, entered the yard, and broke in through a front window, and proceeded to "ransack" the property.

TEDDI MELLENCAMP SHARES SECURITY FOOTAGE OF ATTEMPTED BURGLARY AT HER LA HOME: 'WE ARE SHAKEN'

Brad Pit LA home

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was "ransacked" by three burglars. (Getty Images/MEGA)

The suspects reportedly took various items before fleeing the scene. 

Pitt was not at home during the June 25 incident, as he was away promoting his film "F1."

BENGALS' JOE BURROW OPENS UP ABOUT HOME BURGLARY, REVEALS HE PUT MAJOR PURCHASE ON HOLD AFTER ORDEAL

Brad Pitt in a grey sweater is photographed with his mouth ajar at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

Brad Pitt was not at home during the June 25 incident. (Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials have yet to disclose further details, but the arrests mark a significant step in addressing what appears to be a coordinated campaign of thefts targeting wealthy and well-known individuals.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News Digital that they could not verify if the arrests were connected to other crimes at this time.

In May, Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, was also involved in a separate incident when a man crashed through the gates of her Bel Air residence. The Associated Press, citing KABC-TV, reported that the "Friends" actress was at home during the event.

On Valentine’s Day, the home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was burglarized after intruders allegedly smashed their way in before looting the residence. 

Then months later, on July 30, an attempted burglary occurred at the Hollywood Hills home of Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Last August, the home of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was also broken into, according to KABC.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

