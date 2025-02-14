‘Real Housewives’ star Teddi Mellencamp is 'in so much pain' after brain surgery, estranged husband says

The estranged husband of reality star Teddi Mellencamp shared a health update after she underwent brain tumor surgery.

"All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, l've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love," Edwin Arroyave wrote on Instagram.

The health update comes after the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was hospitalized Tuesday after doctors discovered "multiple tumors" on her brain.

Mellencamp, 43, had "severe and debilitating headaches" for several weeks before seeking medical advice, according to her latest Instagram post.

Arroyave leaned on his faith as he stood by Mellencamp’s side during a tumultuous time. He shared a prayer on social media as he took a picture next to the reality star in a hospital bed.

"Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise," Arroyave wrote on Instagram as his estranged wife placed her hand on him. Mellencamp had medical markings on her forehead and showed that her head was shaved.

"Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen."

Arroyave additionally shared a photo of their 10-year-old son, Cruz, holding a cardboard heart with the words "Feel better" written on it. The card was signed by his classmates.

"Cruz’s class made this for @teddimellencamp," the photo said on Arroyave’s Instagram story.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum filed for divorce from Arroyave in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage, according to People.

Mellencamp and Arroyave share two other children, daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4.

On Wednesday, Mellencamp announced she would be undergoing surgery and detailed her symptoms.

"Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," Mellencamp wrote.

"Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today – the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

It's unclear what kind of tumors Mellencamp's medical team discovered or how long the reality star will be hospitalized.

Reps for Mellencamp did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

