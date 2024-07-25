'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards says physical changes after giving up alcohol are 'incentive' to be sober

Over the past two years, Kyle Richards has faced a heap of challenges, including marriage woes with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, grief over the death of her best friend, lifestyle changes and more. Despite the setbacks, she's remained focused on her overall mental and physical well-being.

On July 18, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 55, took to social media to share a major milestone in her journey of self-discovery. She's been sober for two years.

"This week was my 2-year anniversary of being alcohol-free (July 15th)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself flexing at the gym. "I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path.

"I know many people would love for me to start drinking again," she continued. "Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.' I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.

"I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on." — Kyle Richards

"But I’ve dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day (ok, I may still drop a split here and there. Sorry)," she added. "But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting. I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on."

Richards said the "real reward" is how she feels.

"I feel strong, energetic and grateful for my body," she wrote. "I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me.

"It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking," she added. "I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way."

Richards said "many strangers" have looked to her for encouragement to start their own "alcohol-free" journey.

"That makes me happy and inspires me in return," she concluded. "So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote, ‘I drink to make other people more interesting.’ Personally, I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety."

Close friends and fans were quick to offer words of encouragement to the reality TV star.

"BRAVO! This is amazing! I’m impressed," Andy Cohen commented.

"The amount of people you will help and inspire with this post is astounding. Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re helping more people than you know," one fan wrote.

"You look like a teenager!" another added.

In December, Richards opened up about her fitness journey, admitting she neglected to take care of herself in the past.

"At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn’t recognize myself," Richards, who kickstarted her journey in 2022 after undergoing a breast reduction, told US Weekly. "I had also just lost my best friend [Lorene Shea] to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself.

"And [it was] making me feel more depressed. So, after we left, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day.'"

Kyle admitted she was never a "big drinker," but when she cut out alcohol, she noticed "such a difference in my skin and how I felt."

‘RHOBH’S KYLE RICHARDS, MAURICIO UMANKSY SPLIT AFTER 27 YEARS: REPORT

The two-year mark comes one year after Richards and Umansky announced their shocking split after 27 years of marriage. At the time, the couple insisted they were not divorcing.

However, through the past year, Umansky and Richards sparked rumors about their individual relationships.

Last year, Umanksy was photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills with " Dancing with the Stars " partner Emma Slater. More recently, he was seen kissing a mystery woman at Mykonos Airport.

Richards' friendship with country artist Morgan Wade sparked romance rumors as well.

In Richards' interview with US Weekly, she said she's fully embracing her new chapter in life.

"In a lot of ways, I feel happy, but I’m also still struggling because it’s all new to me. I’ve been married my whole life," she said.

Richards and Umansky share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Richards shares her oldest daughter, Farrah, 35, with ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

