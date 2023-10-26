'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky still living together despite split, sleep in different bedrooms

"Real Housewives" star Kyle Richards gave fans insight into her split from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

Richards and Umanksy do still live together, but in different wings of the home. Richards, 54, also discussed the rumors surrounding the end of her 27-year marriage to Umanksy.

"I let him stay in the primary bedroom ‘cause it’s very like masculine, and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s, like, a bed," she shared with Andy Cohen during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet."

Richards also slammed claims her split from Umansky was "just for ratings."

"What human being would do that to their children? To their family?" she asked.

News the reality TV couple had parted ways first surfaced in July, but Umansky and Richards insisted they were not divorcing.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today. ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," Richards and Umansky said in a joint statement at the time. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"It originated from me, I’ll say," Richards admitted during her appearance on Cohen's show.

Amid the couple's separation, Umanksy was photographed holding hands in Beverly Hills with current "Dancing with the Stars" partner Emma Slater, which upset Richards.

"I was taken aback," she said during the episode. "That was very hard to see. I mean, yes that hurt my feelings.

"I don't know if anything has happened yet, but obviously there's something there. And, look, I love him very much, and we are amicable, but that hurt me."

Richards confirmed seeing the photos of Slater and Umanksy holding hands prompted her to delete her supportive Instagram post of her estranged husband but noted she still voted for the two during Tuesday's episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

Umansky, 53, claimed he is not dating Slater, 34.

"For full clarity we are not dating," Umansky shared on Instagram story, according to the New York Post. "We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.

"We’re really good friends."

Slater added the two had created a "very special bond" during what can be an "intense" competition.

Representatives for neither Richards nor Umansky immediately responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Richards also noted the news of her separation from Umanksy was "devastating" to the couple's three daughters — Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Richards also shares daughter Farrah Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

"When the news first came out, it was really devastating," Richards admitted. "Our phones were blowing up. Our kids were crying and wouldn’t leave the house. It was really, really difficult.

"But now they’re much better, and they’re really strong. They’re just so together and so smart, and they’ve been my best, best, best friends. I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings. Thank God I have them through this."