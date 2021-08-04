'Real Housewives' alum Brandi Glanville reveals she's been hospitalized for unknown infection

Brandi Glanville has been hospitalized over a mysterious infection.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed the news on her Instagram account Wednesday by sharing a selfie of herself in the hospital.

"Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!" the 48-year-old reality TV star captioned the post. "We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite."

"More tests to run," Glanville added along with praying hands emojis.

Glanville shared a photo of her swollen hand to Twitter on Tuesday.

"I think I got bit by something in the night!:/ I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor," she wrote.

The mother of two later updated fans that she had made it to the hospital.

"My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!" Glanville wrote.

This isn't the first health scare the "RHOBH" alum has dealt with this year. In March, Glanville revealed she had suffered second-degree burns after an incident involving a psoriasis light months prior.