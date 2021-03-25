Brandi Glanville recovering from second-degree burns after psoriasis treatment mishap

Brandi Glanville is recovering.

The 48-year-old "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down critics and to reveal that she suffered injuries from a psoriasis treatment.

The reality star shared a semi-graphic photo of half of her face covered in burns and scabs.

"So this happened to me in December 2nd degree burns all over my face from an accident with a psoriasis light I am still healing," she wrote alongside the pic.

Glanville added that she "really didn’t want to share these photos" but felt compelled to offer fans "the 411" after a Daily Mail article mentioned the star's new look.

The British outlet's story ran Wednesday and made note of Glanville's seemingly altered appearance on Australia's "The Morning Show," pointing out that she denied rumors of plastic surgery just a few months back.

In the headline and a photo caption, DM said the star was "unrecognisable."

She further elaborated on why she shared the photos when a fan expressed sympathy in the comments.

"Honestly it’s not something I want it out there or I wanted to share at all and it was so depressing but I just feel like I have to defend myself I’m still healing," she wrote.

She responded to another follower: "I’m OK but you know it happened in December I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry."

Glanville said that her "retinas were burned" and that her "eyelashes burned off."

"I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful," she explained.

She also explained how the accident occurred in the first place.

"It was an accident obviously," said the star. "My doctor told me to hold the light over my face for 17.3 what I thought were minutes but it was seconds completely my fault it was suppose [sic] to help the psoriasis that was overtaking my face from stress."