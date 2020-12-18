Brandi Glanville denies dissing ex-husband's wife LeAnn Rimes after 'Masked Singer' win

Brandi Glanville claims she wasn't shading LeAnn Rimes as she won "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.

As The Sun (aka Rimes) unmasked herself, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took to Twitter to comment on the night's events.

"Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines [sic] wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire," Glanville wrote on Wednesday.

Rimes, 38, has been married to the model's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 47, since April 2011 and is a step-mom to their sons Mason, 17, and Jake, 13.

When fans called her out because they thought she was dissing Rimes, Glanville shot back, "First of all I did not shade or diss lean rimes I rooted for her to win. She clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths. She deserved to win I’m glad she won! stop reading into s***!"

Glanville, 48, and the Grammy-winner have a tumultuous history. The "Famously Single" alum filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009 when she discovered he was having an affair with Rimes after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie, "Northern Lights."

"Marriages break up all the time. People have affairs. [It] happens every day," Glanville told Glamour of her split in February 2013. "It matters how you handle yourself after and if you’re actually remorseful. I’ve never found LeAnn to be remorseful. I found her to be, like, ‘Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, I got your family.'"

Back in 2010, Rimes defended ending her seven-year marriage with backup dancer Dean Sheremet to pursue a relationship with Cibrian.

"If I take away my album sales, my words … you have just another couple," she explained. "You had two couples whose marriages didn’t work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love."

Supposedly, the family's feud ended in April 2019 when Glanville tweeted, "The three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the feud with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over. They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays #modernfamily."